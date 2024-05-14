RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kangana set to file nomination papers
May 14, 2024  12:03
BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, set to file her nomination papers. She says, "The people of Mandi and their love for me have brought me here. Women in our country are making a mark in every field but incidents of feticide in Mandi were high a few years ago. Today, the women from Mandi are in the Army, the field of education and politics..." 

On the Congress, she says, "The anti-national mentality of the Congress party is a matter of concern for the country..."
