Kangana files her nomination

Sign inCreate Account
Here are two sweet notes from Odisha's Puja Agarwalla and her son, Aayan.
Bhumi holidays in Paris... Huma prays at Ajmer... Janhvi visits her mother's Chennai home...
India's 10-year bilateral contract with Iran for the operation of Chabahar Port is likely to bring in an investment of approximately $370 million. This comprises a direct investment of $120 million from India for infrastructure...
The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the contempt notice issued to yoga guru Ramdev, his aide Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd in the misleading advertisements case.
'We can't sit back clutching our memories of the riots. The country, the future of our children are more important.' Jyoti Punwani reports on an unusual election meeting in Mumbai.