RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jackie Shroff moves HC against use of name, 'bhidu'
May 14, 2024  13:37
image
Actor Jackie Shroff on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court against the unlicensed use of his name and personality attributes by several entities for commercial gain. 

Counsel appearing for the actor objected to the "misuse" of his personality and publicity rights through sale of merchandise, ringtones, wallpapers as well as "insulting" memes and GIFs and the use of artificial intelligence. He also alleged infringement of his trade mark rights on Marathi slang "bhidu".

 Justice Sanjeev Narula issued summons to the entities on the lawsuit and listed the matter for further consideration on Wednesday. 

 Shroff's counsel said individuals cannot be allowed to mislead consumers into buying products thinking they are endorsed by the actor who has worked in over 200 films. 

 "Jackie Shroff is so well known. People will think it is endorsed by him. He has a certain marketability to his name. It can't be done without his consent," the counsel said. 

The court was told that merchandise in nature of mugs, signed posters, bags were being sold on the Internet in violation of Shroff's rights. The lawyer for the plaintiff also said certain derogatory and objectionable content was also available as memes, morphed images etc. 

 "All are using his name, images and earning huge money. This is all defamatory stuff...there are distasteful dirty words in voice over. There is nothing legitimate about any of this," added the counsel. 

 The lawyer informed that certain defendants have now discontinued the unauthorised use of Shroff's personality traits. In support of his case, Shroff's counsel relied on orders passed by the high court in similar lawsuits by actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi In Varanasi: Festive Saffron Fervour
Modi In Varanasi: Festive Saffron Fervour

Utkarsh Mishra's impressions of the Narendra Modi roadshow in Varanasi.

Who Will Be The Next SBI Chief?
Who Will Be The Next SBI Chief?

'The FSIB will conduct interviews for the SBI chairman position on May 21-22 as the tenure of the current chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara is scheduled to end by August.'

Pathan Family's Evening With Sachin
Pathan Family's Evening With Sachin

The Irfan Pathan household in Baroda had a special guest on Monday as they hosted Sachin Tendulkar.

Recipe: Mayur's Dal Palak
Recipe: Mayur's Dal Palak

Adding greens to your dal transforms it into to the best companion for your rice.

Will This Be The Year Of Rajkummar Rao?
Will This Be The Year Of Rajkummar Rao?

'I wish every year to be like this where I have amazing but different films coming up.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances