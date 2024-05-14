RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Is there really no alternative to Modi?
May 14, 2024  17:19
image
Are we so ready to believe that in this country whose virtues we constantly shout from the rooftops, there is no single person -- other than Modi -- in a minimum of 272 elected MPs with the talent and ability to lead this country, asks Prem Panicker.

Read the column here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Amethi Misses Rahul Vs Smriti Contest
Amethi Misses Rahul Vs Smriti Contest

'If the Congress loses this time, Rahul Gandhi will not look back at Amethi ever again.'

Too little, too late: SC refuses to accept IMA chief's unconditional apology
Too little, too late: SC refuses to accept IMA chief's unconditional apology

Asokan, who was present in the court, offered an unconditional apology to the bench and prayed for clemency.

Analysts wary of Vodafone Idea's falling subscribers, broadband users
Analysts wary of Vodafone Idea's falling subscribers, broadband users

Vodafone Idea's (Vi's) subscriber loss reduced to a seven-month low in March, and alongside the company added 1.1 million broadband users after two months of net loss -- two things analysts have noted as key trends that need to be...

India will make it to women's T20 World Cup semis: Harmanpreet
India will make it to women's T20 World Cup semis: Harmanpreet

India have been drawn alongside six-time champions Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group A for the women's T20 World Cup in October.

IPL: 'Impact Player has made a big difference'
IPL: 'Impact Player has made a big difference'

Former India coach Ravi Shastri and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have backed the Impact Player rule, stating that it leads to more close finishes.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances