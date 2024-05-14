Is there really no alternative to Modi?May 14, 2024 17:19
Are we so ready to believe that in this country whose virtues we constantly shout from the rooftops, there is no single person -- other than Modi -- in a minimum of 272 elected MPs with the talent and ability to lead this country, asks Prem Panicker.
Read the column here.
