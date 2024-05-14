RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Indian UN staffer killed in Israeli strike in Rafah
May 14, 2024  11:43
Palestinians flee Rafah
Palestinians flee Rafah
An Indian personnel working with the United Nations was killed in Gaza when the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in Rafah, making it the 'first international' casualty for the organisation since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Col Waibhav Anil Kale, who took premature retirement from the Indian Army in 2022, died when his vehicle came under fire in Rafah this morning. He joined the UN as a Security Coordination Officer two months back. UN Secretary-General has called for a full investigation.
