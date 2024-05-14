India sends fresh consignments of relief materials to flood-hit Kenya





The HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) consignments were sent to the African nation in a military transport aircraft.





"The second tranche of HADR material containing 40 tonnes of medicines, medical supplies and other equipment to assist flood victims leaves for Kenya. Standing up for a historical partnership, a Vishwabandhu to the world," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on 'X'.





The first batch of relief materials was delivered to that country last week. Several parts of Kenya have been reeling under devastating floods that killed at least 267 people, according to Kenyan government statistics. PTI

India on Tuesday sent fresh consignments of relief materials containing 40 tonnes of medicines and other supplies for the flood affected people of Kenya.