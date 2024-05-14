INDIA bloc will form next govt: Sachin Pilot





The AICC general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said there was a "sea change" from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, with the people voting for real change this time.





While Rajasthan has 25 Lok Sabha seats, Chhattisgarh has 11 parliamentary segments. The Congress had drawn a blank last time in Rajasthan and won only two seats from Chhattisgarh.





In an interview with PTI while campaigning in Rae Bareli for Rahul Gandhi, Pilot also accused the BJP of seeking votes in the name of religion and said it was doing so as it could not ask for mandate on its performance. "It is absolutely incorrect to ask for votes in the name of religion. The Ram temple (in Ayodhya) was constructed with the order of the Supreme Court which all of us respected. We have always welcomed it but to seek votes in the name of religion is unbecoming of anybody, especially the ruling party," the Congress general secretary said.





Urging the BJP to refrain from seeking votes in the name of religion, Pilot said, "this shows that they (BJP) can't ask for votes on performance, delivery, fulfillment of promises, and that is why they have to resort to this politics of mangalsutra, mandir and masjid and Hindus and Muslims etc."





"I think people have moved beyond this and they must talk about real issues and keep religion out of politics," he asserted. Talking about his assessment of the ground situation after four rounds of polling, Pilot said his sense is that the Congress and the INDIA bloc candidates are "surging ahead".





"That is also reflected in the speeches of the BJP leaders. Top BJP leaders are now making outlandish statements and I get a sense that they have understood that people have voted against them," Pilot said.





"This is an election for change as people have had a government of the same party for 10 years and nothing has been delivered," he said.





"In the four phases of polls that we have had, the Congress and the INDIA bloc are way ahead of the BJP and the NDA," the Congress leader said. Pilot said he is absolutely confident that the "ground is slipping from under the BJP's feet".





"Come June 4, the INDIA bloc parties plus the Congress will get enough members of Parliament to form a government. The NDA has been given a chance for two consecutive terms and now people want change and the INDIA bloc will get a required majority on June 4," Pilot said. -- PTI

