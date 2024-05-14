RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Independent candidate arrives on bier to file nomination papers in UP
May 14, 2024  22:45
Independent candidate Rajan Yadav/File image/ANI
Independent candidate Rajan Yadav/File image/ANI
Choosing a bizarre way to file his nomination from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, Independent candidate Rajan Yadav arrived on a bier at the collectorate office on Tuesday. 

Yadav, known as 'Arthi Baba', says he has done an MBA but is now a Buddhist monk and is living on alms. He has unsuccessfully contested elections in the past too. Yadav says he had opened his election office at a cremation ground and wants to take up issues affecting the common man like vehicle fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act, which he wants revoked. "Where will an unemployed labourer get the money to pay such hefty fines," he said. He also said that the facility of lifetime incoming calls "that has been discontinued on mobile phones should be restarted". Yadav says he decided to remain unmarried as he wanted to devote his life to protecting democracy in the country.
