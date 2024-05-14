RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ICG apprehends fishing vessel off Mumbai coast; Rs 1.75 lakh cash seized
May 14, 2024  00:24
File image
File image
The Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a fishing vessel, with four crew members onboard, off the coast of Mumbai, and also confiscated a sum of Rs 1.75 lakh in unaccounted cash, the defence ministry said in a statement on Monday. 

It apprehended fishing vessel 'Aai Tuljai', about 27 nautical miles southwest of Mumbai on May 12. 

"An ICG Fast Patrol Vessel and an Interceptor Boat apprehended the suspected vessel involved in illegal diesel smuggling," the statement said. 

After a thorough search of the vessel, a cache of "approximately 30,000 litres of illicit diesel, with an estimated value of Rs 30 lakh", concealed within its fish holds was seized, it said, adding, "a sum of Rs 1.75 lakh in unaccounted cash was confiscated". 

Interrogation of the arrested crew revealed their intent to peddle their illegal wares to unsuspecting fishermen, the ministry said. 

The apprehended vessel was escorted by ICG Interceptor Boat to the Mumbai harbour, where it was handed over to the authorities of the Department of Customs for proper investigation and legal proceedings, the statement said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dravid's future uncertain as BCCI seeks new coach
Dravid's future uncertain as BCCI seeks new coach

Rahul Dravid was given an extension till June, which also marks the month during which the ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA will take place from June 1 to 29.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi passes away
Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi passes away

He died at AIIMS in New Delhi at 9.45 pm, hospital sources said.

Former champs Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024
Former champs Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024

In case the game is called off tonight, both teams will get a point each.

9 killed in Mumbai hoarding collapse, 70 injured
9 killed in Mumbai hoarding collapse, 70 injured

Eight people were killed and over 60 injured on Monday when a huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai amid rain and gusty wind, while several others are feared trapped, officials said.

Phase 4: At 36.58%, Srinagar records highest voter turnout since 1996
Phase 4: At 36.58%, Srinagar records highest voter turnout since 1996

This was the first general election in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 and the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the EC said in a statement.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances