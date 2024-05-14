RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


I hope I get to file nomination again: Kangana
May 14, 2024  16:04
Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday filed her nomination from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate and hoped she would keep getting the opportunity to file nominations from the constituency in the future as well.

 "I hope this is not the first and last time for me and I get more opportunities to file nominations from Chhoti Kashi (Mandi) in the future as well," Ranaut told PTI. 

 The Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal accompanied the actor to the nomination centre. 

 The BJP cadres carried placards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shouted slogans in support of Ranaut as she headed to the election office.

 Mandi, an abode for over 300 temples with about eight temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, is popularly known as Choti Kashi. 

 "Today is a very fortunate day for me as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is filing his nomination from Kashi (Varanasi) for the third time and I am filing nomination from Choti Kashi," the BJP nominee said as she exuded confidence that Modi would be re-elected as the country's prime minister for the third time.

"I am thankful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for fielding the daughter of Mandi from here, enhancing the prestige of the state," she said.
