Hoarding collapse: Mumbai police chief vows strict action

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has said stringent action will be taken against those responsible for the hoarding collapse incident in the city.



At least 14 persons were killed and 74 injured after a 100 feet tall illegal billboard fell at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar during dust storms and unseasonal rains that lashed Mumbai on Monday, as per civic officials.



Phansalkar visited the spot late Monday evening where he spoke to reporters and assured of action against those responsible for the incident.



In a post on his official X handle on Monday, Phansalkar said, 'Heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate mishap at Ghatkopar. @MumbaiPolice team is on the spot in the rescue operation. We assure citizens that stringent legal action will be taken against those responsible for this mishap.'



A case has been registered against Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of M/s Ego Media Private Limited and others for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Pant Nagar police station, another official said. -- PTI

