Guj to help pilgrims from state stranded on Char Dham Yatra route

Guj to help pilgrims from state stranded on Char Dham Yatra routeMay 14, 2024 23:43
File image
A top Gujarat government bureaucrat on Tuesday contacted authorities in Uttarakhand and urged them to help pilgrims from the western state who are stranded on the route of Char Dham Yatra due to heavy rush of devotees.
In-charge chief secretary Sunaina Tomar contacted authorities in the hill state and discussed the matter with them.
This helped in making necessary arrangements for pilgrims from Gujarat and facilitating their onward journey, said an official release in Ahmedabad.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel received information that vehicles of some of the pilgrims from Gujarat were stuck in a huge traffic jam on the yatra route, it said. On instructions from Patel, Tomar contacted the Uttarakhand government and discussed necessary arrangements which can be made to help stranded Gujarati pilgrims and facilitate their onward journey, said the release. The State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar is also in touch with the Uttarakhand authorities for better coordination, it said.
TOP STORIES
1 killed in Delhi income tax office blaze; officials say no data loss in fire
According to a police officer, the fire started in the office of the Commissioner in room number 325 on the third floor of the building. He said many of the employees were outside the building as it was lunchtime, otherwise, the casualty...