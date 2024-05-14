RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Golgappas make frequent appearances in White House menu
May 14, 2024  10:56
Representational image
Representational image
Golgappa, pani puri or phuchka is making frequent entry into the White House receptions with guests being served with this mouth-watering popular Indian street food. 

 In the last year, it has been served at least a couple of times, the latest being the Rose Garden reception on Monday hosted by President Joe Biden to celebrate the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month. 

 The guests included scores of Asian-Americans and several Indian- Americans, including US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy who played an important role in the fight against COVID-19. So far, only samosas used to appear on the White House receptions menu. However, golgappas now appear to be catching up with the samosas fast. "Last year when I was here, there were golgappas/pani puri. This year too, I was looking for them and then suddenly one of the servers brought in the pani puri/ golgappa. That was amazing. The taste was dingy and a little spicy. Perfect!" community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria told PTI after attending the AANHPI reception in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday evening.

 A curious Bhutoria met White House executive chef Cristeta Comerford on the grounds of the White House and asked her about the golgappa. "I asked her, did you make the golgappas in-house? She said, yes, we made everything in the White House," he said. There was another Indian item 'Khoya' on the White House menu at the reception, Bhutoria said. "It was sweet and made of khoya and they called it khoya. That was wonderful. It is good to see in the AANHPI heritage month celebration, representation of all the Asian American communities, food and delicacies, and especially for Indian-American golgappa and khoya," Bhutoria said in response to a question. 

 Over the last few years, golgappa is increasingly becoming popular in the US because of its mouth-watering taste. A lot of US administration officials, whether the people from the State Department or the White House, have travelled to India many times. 

"I'm sure the counterparts over there say out of all the street foods, you need to try golgappa. I'm sure they have stopped somewhere, taken them on the roadside or whichever of the five-star hotels. After they tested it out, they said, oh, we must serve this in the White House," Bhutoria said. "That's where we have seen golgappas, during the Diwali party in the State Department. We see it in so many places now, including the Vice President's House, and so many other things," he said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian UN staffer killed in Israeli strike in Rafah
Indian UN staffer killed in Israeli strike in Rafah

An Indian personnel working with the United Nations was killed in Gaza when the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in Rafah, making it the 'first international' casualty for the organisation since the start of the...

Shaitaan's Janki Is Just Too Cool
Shaitaan's Janki Is Just Too Cool

Looking for some trendy fits for college? Let Janki Bodiwala's style tips come in handy.

How To Avoid TDS?
How To Avoid TDS?

'Tax is not required to be deducted from specified payments if a recipient files a self-declaration with the deductor for no deduction of tax.'

Unrest in PoK: 3 killed in firing, teargas shelling
Unrest in PoK: 3 killed in firing, teargas shelling

The paramilitary Rangers, which were called in to maintain law and order in the disputed region, came under attack while moving out of the region, the Dawn newspaper reported.

'I'm Single. Girls Ghost Me. Pls Help'
'I'm Single. Girls Ghost Me. Pls Help'

rediffGURU Mohit Arora offers advice on how to navigate your dating and relationship problems.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances