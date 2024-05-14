RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Four hospitals in Delhi receive bomb threat mail
May 14, 2024  12:20
GTB Hospital is one of four hospitals to receive the bomb threat
Four hospitals in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday morning, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. Officials said that they had received calls from the GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Hedgewar Hospital, and Deep Chandra Bandhu Hospital reporting bomb threat emails.

On Sunday, 20 hospitals, the IGI Airport and the Northern Railways' CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats through emails. PTI
