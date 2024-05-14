RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
EC defers legislative council polls in Maharashtra due to summer vacations
May 14, 2024  19:17
image
The Election Commission of India on Tuesday postponed the June 10 biennial elections for four legislative council seats in Maharashtra. 

The new schedule for elections to fill seats of the Upper House of the state legislature falling vacant in the next few months will be announced later, said an EC statement. 

The poll panel took the decision after receiving a representation from teachers requesting it to hold the elections after the summer vacations in schools are over. 

Teachers of government recognised schools and graduates fulfilling certain criteria form the electoral college for these elections. 

As per the representation, most teachers are out of their respective place of work due to the ongoing summer vacations, making it difficult for them to take part in voting. 

On May 8, the ECI had announced schedule for elections for two seats each of the teachers and the graduates constituencies in the state, and fixed June 10 as the polling date. 

After the announcement of the schedule, several organisations of teachers submitted a representation to the ECI seeking deferment of the polls. 

They requested the ECI to hold the elections after schools reopen post-summer vacations. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bharti Airtel profit tanks 31% on Nigerian Naira woes
Bharti Airtel profit tanks 31% on Nigerian Naira woes

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted a 31 per cent drop in consolidated profit to Rs 2,072 crore in the March quarter mainly due to devaluation of the Nigerian Naira. The company had registered a profit of Rs 3,005.6 crore...

SC reserves order on contempt notice to Ramdev, Balkrishna
SC reserves order on contempt notice to Ramdev, Balkrishna

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the contempt notice issued to yoga guru Ramdev, his aide Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd in the misleading advertisements case.

Could one of them succeed Dravid as India's next Head Coach?
Could one of them succeed Dravid as India's next Head Coach?

Here are some of the big names who could be interested in applying for the post.

Mangaluru family seeks dead groom for their deceased daughter
Mangaluru family seeks dead groom for their deceased daughter

The unconventional advertisement, originating from a family in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, aims to arrange a marriage for their deceased daughter, believing that her unmarried status in the afterlife may be causing ongoing...

Plea in SC for court-monitored SIT probe into electoral bonds scheme
Plea in SC for court-monitored SIT probe into electoral bonds scheme

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for NGOs 'Common Cause' and the Centre for Public Interest Litigation, that the plea needed to be listed for...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances