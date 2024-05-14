BJP should know arresting Opposition leaders during polls is not democracy

BJP should know arresting Opposition leaders during polls is not democracyMay 14, 2024 14:23
"Not a single one of the politicians in jail is a convict. They are merely accused by the BJP that they have done something wrong," writes Aakar Patel. Read the column here.
TOP STORIES
Passenger vehicle sales up 1.35% at 335,629 units in April: SIAM
Passenger vehicles wholesales in India rose 1.3 per cent year-on-year to 335,629 units in April, automobile industry body SIAM said on Tuesday. The passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches from companies to dealers stood at 331,278 units in...