BJP, Congress workers clash in Kanpur
May 14, 2024  08:49
Several persons, including a Bharatiya Janata Party office bearer and his son, on Monday sustained injuries during a clash that broke out between the BJP and Congress workers in Barra in Kanpur, police said.

The clash took place soon after polling over remarks against top leaders of the BJP and its candidate, said an official.

The first information report (FIR) has been lodged following the complaint of BJP officer bearer Sanjay Paswan and three accused were detained for questioning, said police.

Additional DCP (South) Ankita Sharma said Guddu Yadav, Sanjiv Mishra, Vinod Yadav -- all workers of the Congress -- allegedly made comments against senior BJP leaders that led to a heated argument.

When Paswan and his son Mayank objected to the comments, both the groups clashed resulting in injuries to Paswan and his son, she added.

After getting the news about the clash, dozens of BJP supporters arrived at the Barra police station, but they were persuaded not to take law in their hands after assurance that the police will lodge an FIR and take strict action against the guilty persons.

Police has detained three accused in this connection.   -- PTI
