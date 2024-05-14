Billboard collapse: NDRF can't use gas cutters





"Deeply pained by the tragic incident wherein several people have lost their lives by a hoarding collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Several people have been injured, and we pray for their complete and speedy recovery," Kharge posted on X.





He further expressed his solidarity with all the victims and urged the authorities to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.





"We express our solidarity with all the victims and urge the authorities to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and compensation to all the victims. Congress workers in the area should also extend all possible help," he added.





National Disaster Rescue Force, assistant commandant Nikhil Mudholkar said that a total of 88 people were rescued, of whom 14 were declared dead by doctors."





A total of 88 people were rescued, of whom 14 were declared dead by doctors and 31 were discharged... The problem is that we are unable to use our gasoline-based cutting equipment because there is a petrol pump here. Two NDRF teams are present here," he said.





Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. Shinde also said that the government will bear all expenses for the treatment of those injured.

