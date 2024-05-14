RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


After Dashashwamedh prayers Modi files nomination
May 14, 2024  12:25
Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat after offering prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi. 

 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among those present at the collectorate when Modi filed his papers. He is eyeing a hattrick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, which he had won for the first time in 2014. 

 In a post in Hindi on X, Modi said, "My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!" 

 The prime minister held a roadshow in Varanasi a day ago and vowed to do a lot more to serve the holy city in his third term. A day later, he posted a clip from his Monday's roadshow on 'X' and said, "The love and blessings that my family members of Kashi showered on me during the road show has become an unforgettable moment in my life." Voting in Varanasi will take place in the seventh phase on June 1. PTI
