RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ad agency asked to remove 3 other hoardings in Mumbai
May 14, 2024  01:15
Representational image
Representational image
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a notice to an advertisement agency on Monday after the Ghatkopar billboard collapse incident, asking it to immediately remove the remaining three hoardings near the spot, officials said. 

The notice has been issued to M/s Ego Media for installing the hoarding that collapsed on the petrol pump during the gusty winds on Monday evening. 

According to police, eight persons were killed and more than 70 were injured in the incident. 

"The BMC has asked the ad agency to remove the remaining three hoardings immediately for not having valid permission," an official said. 

The assistant police commissioner (Admin) had given permission for erecting the four hoardings on behalf of the commissioner of railway police, Mumbai, including the one which collapsed on Monday, but no official permission or NOC was obtained from the BMC. 

The official said the land on which the hoarding was erected is the Collector land and it was in possession of Police Housing Welfare Corporation of the Government of Maharashtra as per the property card records. 

The land was initially given to the Government Railway Police for use, it stated. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EPL: Can defending champs City break duck at Spurs?
EPL: Can defending champs City break duck at Spurs?

City must win at Spurs or Arsenal will be champions says Guardiola

BCCI invites applications for men's head coach
BCCI invites applications for men's head coach

Rahul Dravid was given an extension till June, which also marks the month during which the ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA will take place from June 1 to 29.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi passes away
Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi passes away

He died at AIIMS in New Delhi at 9.45 pm, hospital sources said.

Former champs Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024
Former champs Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024

In case the game is called off tonight, both teams will get a point each.

9 killed in Mumbai hoarding collapse, 70 injured
9 killed in Mumbai hoarding collapse, 70 injured

Eight people were killed and over 60 injured on Monday when a huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai amid rain and gusty wind, while several others are feared trapped, officials said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances