Ad agency asked to remove 3 other hoardings in Mumbai





The notice has been issued to M/s Ego Media for installing the hoarding that collapsed on the petrol pump during the gusty winds on Monday evening.





According to police, eight persons were killed and more than 70 were injured in the incident.





"The BMC has asked the ad agency to remove the remaining three hoardings immediately for not having valid permission," an official said.





The assistant police commissioner (Admin) had given permission for erecting the four hoardings on behalf of the commissioner of railway police, Mumbai, including the one which collapsed on Monday, but no official permission or NOC was obtained from the BMC.





The official said the land on which the hoarding was erected is the Collector land and it was in possession of Police Housing Welfare Corporation of the Government of Maharashtra as per the property card records.





The land was initially given to the Government Railway Police for use, it stated. -- PTI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a notice to an advertisement agency on Monday after the Ghatkopar billboard collapse incident, asking it to immediately remove the remaining three hoardings near the spot, officials said.