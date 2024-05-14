1 killed in blaze at income tax building in Delhi





According to the police, they received a PCR call in the afternoon regarding fire on the third floor in the CR Building in ITO area.





"The Fire Department and police personnel rushed to the site. The fire was brought under control and total seven people were rescued from there. A 46-year-old man was found unconscious and later he was declared dead at hospital. He was working as an office superintendent," a senior police officer said, adding that forensic teams were at the spot.





The Delhi Fire Services said that seven people -- five men and two women -- were rescued and one person, who received minor injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital.





The fire broke out in the building located opposite the old Police Headquarters, which is still occupied by the force for some of its units.





"We received a call at 3.07 pm, regarding a fire in the Income Tax CR building. We have rushed a total of 21 fire tenders. We have also informed the local police about the matter for further investigation and to maintain law and order," officials of the DFS said.

