Andhra Pradesh Congress President and candidate from Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, YS Sharmila arrived at a polling booth in the constituency to cast her vote. She faces a contest from TDP's Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy and YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy. YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy is the sitting MP from Kadapa.