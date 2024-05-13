RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


What's cooking?
May 13, 2024  11:36
 Prime Minister Modi also helped the Patna Sahib Gurdwara management cook food for the langar.
What's That Special Medal, Dhoni?
The players were presented with special gold medals engraved with the number '50' and the CSK logo, a token of appreciation for their outstanding record at Chepauk.

Spice row: Govt plans greater scrutiny, SOPs
The government is formulating guidelines on the use of ethylene oxide (ETO) in samples of spices for the domestic market and exports, people aware of the matter said, as it plans to step up efforts to make quality checks more stringent....

Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal staffer misbehaved with her
Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved with her, police officials said.

Safeguard Streedhan. Read To Know More
Streedhan refers to gifts, money or property that a woman receives before her marriage, at the time of her marriage, during childbirth or widowhood, primarily from her parents, relatives or in-laws.

Sweet 'n' Spicy Ankita
When it comes to cuteness overload, she rules.

