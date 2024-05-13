RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Voting underway for Phase 4; Andhra, Odisha polls
May 13, 2024  08:37
image
Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 96 parliamentary constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory began on Monday at 7 am.

Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu along with their respective family members, were among the early voters in Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy cast his vote at Bhakarapuram in Pulivendula constituency of Kadapa district on Monday while Chandrababu Naidu and his wife exercised their franchise in Amaravati.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

Urging people to vote in large numbers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is everyone's duty to strengthen India's democracy.

"A total of 1,717 candidates from 10 States/UTs will contest elections in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha polls," the Election Commission of India said.

According to the poll body, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies.   -- ANI/PTI

IMAGE: Actor Allu Arjun arrives at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast his vote. Photograph: ANI on X
