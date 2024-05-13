RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Venkaiah Naidu, Kishan Reddy, Allu Arjun vote
May 13, 2024  09:23
Allu Arjun at a polling centre
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief in Telangana G Kishan Reddy, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, popular Telugu actors Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Junior NTR were among the prominent persons who exercised their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana on Monday. 

 Venkaiah Naidu, along with his wife, voted at a polling station in Jubilee Hills here. He appealed to citizens to cast their votes. Kishan Reddy, who cast his vote at Kachiguda here, appealed to the electorate to turn up in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that the election is a festival of democracy and all voters should take part in it, Kishan Reddy said. 

"The polling day should not be treated as a holiday," Kishan Reddy said.

 Asked by a reporter for his response on the comment that 'there is no alternative to Modi', Owaisi said the country is bigger than politicians. Owaisi is seeking re-election from the party's bastion- Hyderabad- and is pitted against BJP's K Madhavi Latha, a political novice, who ran a spirited campaign.
