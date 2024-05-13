RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Raut's latest: Money bags in Shinde's chopper?
May 13, 2024  21:07
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde/File image
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut on Monday alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde carried bags stashed with cash in a helicopter to Nashik, a claim rubbished by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. 

Raut posted a video on X, showing Shinde alighting from a helicopter and some persons around him carrying large bags. 

"If they claim to have the support of the people, then why do they need money to entice voters," Raut said during a media interaction. 

"The authorities have time to probe our helicopters, but no action is taken against these people," he added. 

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat rubbished Raut's claim, saying the bags contained clothes. 

"When any leader goes on such tours, he takes along bags containing clothes," he said. 

Raut is imagining things, he added. -- PTI
