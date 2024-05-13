Phase 4: Voter turnout till 9 am is 10.35%

Andhra Pradesh 9.05%

Bihar 10.18%

Jammu And Kashmir 5.07%

Jharkhand 11.78%

Madhya Pradesh 14.97%

Maharashtra 6.45%

Odisha 9.23%

Telangana 9.51%

Uttar Pradesh 11.67%

West Bengal 15.24%

Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory began on Monday at 7:00 am.

Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

"A total of 1,717 candidates from 10 States/UTs will contest elections in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha polls," the Election Commission of India said.