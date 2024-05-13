RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Phase 4: Voter turnout till 9 am is 10.35%
May 13, 2024  09:52
AP guv S Abdul Nazeer and his wife vote
AP guv S Abdul Nazeer and his wife vote
The voter turnout till 9 am is 10.35% in the fourth phase of elections. 
Andhra Pradesh 9.05% 
Bihar 10.18% 
Jammu And Kashmir 5.07% 
Jharkhand 11.78% 
Madhya Pradesh 14.97% 
Maharashtra 6.45% 
Odisha 9.23% 
Telangana 9.51% 
Uttar Pradesh 11.67% 
West Bengal 15.24%

Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory began on Monday at 7:00 am.
 
Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.
 
Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.
 
"A total of 1,717 candidates from 10 States/UTs will contest elections in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha polls," the Election Commission of India said.

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Leverkusen stretch unbeaten run to 50; PSG lose
In Pictures - Leverkusen stretch unbeaten run to 50; PSG lose

Bayer Leverkusen crushed hosts VfL Bochum 5-0 to stretch their remarkable unbeaten run across all competitions this season to 50 consecutive matches.

Sharmila Denounces Brother, Cousin
Sharmila Denounces Brother, Cousin

Y S Sharmila's message to voters in Kadapa is brief: 'I am YSR's daughter, my brother Jagan has ruined Andhra, vote for me, vote for Congress.' A Ganesh Nadar listens in.

'Kashmiri Politicians Have Been Killed For Upholding The Indian Flag'
'Kashmiri Politicians Have Been Killed For Upholding The Indian Flag'

'No Indian politician has been killed in India for upholding the Constitution except for Kashmiri mainstream politicians.' 'Yet they call us terrorist or militant.'

Janhvi, Ananya's Fab Summer Style Tip
Janhvi, Ananya's Fab Summer Style Tip

They tell you how to stay cool on a hot, sweltering day.

38,100 Hectares Of Tree Cover Lost To Forest Fires
38,100 Hectares Of Tree Cover Lost To Forest Fires

Between April 25 and May 2, India received 38,885 fire alerts.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances