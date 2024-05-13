Over 24 per cent polling recorded in first four hours





There were also reports of malfunctioning of EVMs in some booths of West Bengal and Odisha. According to the Election Commission, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the lowest voting percentage till 11 am with 14.94 per cent voters exercising their franchise, while West Bengal recorded the highest with 32.78 per cent.





Among other states, Andhra Pradesh recorded 23.10 per cent, Bihar 22.54, Jharkhand 27.40, Madhya Pradesh 32.38, Maharashtra 17.51, Odisha, 23.28, Telangana 24.31 and Uttar Pradesh 27.12 per cent. As the polling progressed, many incidents of violence were reported from Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP leader and Tenali MLA A Shiva Kumar allegedly manhandled a voter in Tenali following an argument, police said, adding the voter also retaliated.





At Dalavaipalli village in Railway Kodur constituency, an EVM was destroyed while cars belonging to the ruling party and TDP were damaged, a police official said. A TDP agent was attacked at Nakkaladinne village in Myduruku constituency, leading to his hospitalisation.





The YSRCP alleged that party agent Suresh Reddy was stabbed at Mandi Krishnapuram village in Chittoor's Gudipala mandal.It also alleged that TDP supporters attacked party member B Anji Reddy at Aravallipadu in Darsi constituency.





TDP MLC Mohammed Ahmed Shariff wrote a letter to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, complaining about alleged attacks by YSRCP cadres on TDP supporters at Rentala village in Rentichintala mandal of Palnadu district.

