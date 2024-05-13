Our party workers locked up for 2 days: Omar





Polling for the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency is currently underway. This is the first election in the Union Territory after Article 370 was abrogated.





After casting his vote alongside the party Vice-President Omar Abdullah, the J&K National Conference President told reporters, "...It is sad that they say that there is no violence and everything is smooth but I want to say that the workers of our party have been locked up for 2 days. On one side, they are saying that elections are taking place in a free environment".





"I want to ask Union Home Minister and PM Modi: Why have our workers been locked? Are they scared that they will lose? They will lose...," he added.





On being asked about polling agents getting harassed, Omar Abdullah told ANI, "We have even written their names. Others have only said that their workers are being harassed but we gave the names of our 8 our workers. This is an attempt from the administration to vitiate the poll process and it is condemnable..."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah alleged that his party workers have been detained for the last two days and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the claims of normalcy in the Union Territory.