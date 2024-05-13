RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Omar votes
May 13, 2024  10:15
image
Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah shows the finger. "I've voted. Have you? #Election2024 #GeneralElection2024."


« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Leverkusen stretch unbeaten run to 50; PSG lose
In Pictures - Leverkusen stretch unbeaten run to 50; PSG lose

Bayer Leverkusen crushed hosts VfL Bochum 5-0 to stretch their remarkable unbeaten run across all competitions this season to 50 consecutive matches.

Sharmila Denounces Brother, Cousin
Sharmila Denounces Brother, Cousin

Y S Sharmila's message to voters in Kadapa is brief: 'I am YSR's daughter, my brother Jagan has ruined Andhra, vote for me, vote for Congress.' A Ganesh Nadar listens in.

'Kashmiri Politicians Have Been Killed For Upholding The Indian Flag'
'Kashmiri Politicians Have Been Killed For Upholding The Indian Flag'

'No Indian politician has been killed in India for upholding the Constitution except for Kashmiri mainstream politicians.' 'Yet they call us terrorist or militant.'

Janhvi, Ananya's Fab Summer Style Tip
Janhvi, Ananya's Fab Summer Style Tip

They tell you how to stay cool on a hot, sweltering day.

38,100 Hectares Of Tree Cover Lost To Forest Fires
38,100 Hectares Of Tree Cover Lost To Forest Fires

Between April 25 and May 2, India received 38,885 fire alerts.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances