No plans to close down Palakkad Division, says railway





The Palakkad Division issued a detailed press statement in this regard categorically rejecting such news reports a day after the Kerala government registered a strong protest against the Centre's reported move to shut down the railway division.





State minister V Abdurahiman had sent a letter to the Union railway minister requesting him to withdraw from the decision in this regard.





However, in a statement issued today, the Palakkad Division authorities categorically made it clear that there have been no discussions, proposals, or plans regarding the closure or establishment of any new division.





They further criticised the media, charging that such news reports have caused unnecessary confusion and concern among the public.





"It has come to our attention that these reports are entirely speculative and devoid of any factual basis," the statement said.





Apparently indicating the Kerala minister's intense criticism, it said that the response from certain individuals of prominence, who have reacted to these reports without verifying the accuracy of the claims, only served to exacerbate the situation. -- PTI

