Metal parking tower collapses amid gusts in Mumbai
May 13, 2024  22:06
ANI screen grab
ANI screen grab
An under-construction metal parking tower collapsed on a road amid gusty wind and rain in Wadala area of Mumbai on Monday, leaving three persons injured, an official said.

As per the preliminary information, at least eight to ten vehicles were damaged.

The incident occurred near Shreeji Tower at Barkat Ali Naka on the busy Wadala- Antop Hill Road after 4 pm.

A video of the incident has gone viral which shows the multi-storey under-construction metal parking tower coming crashing down on the busy road.

A civic official said 8 to 10 vehicles parked roadside were damaged in the incident.

After the incident, Mumbai Fire Brigade and ambulances were rushed to the spot. 

Two of the three injured persons are identified as Nafiq Juman Khan (44) and Ramesh Mane (42). They were rushed to the Sion Hospital, a civic official said, adding their health condition is stable.

"The collapsed metal structure is being removed with gas cutters and it will take time," a police official said, adding that vehicular traffic in the area is diverted and police are deployed at the spot.

An inquiry is being conducted and appropriate legal action will be taken, the official said.
