Maha records 91 cases of KP.2 variant of Omicron





State's genome sequencing coordinator, Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, said this is in addition to JN.1, KP.2 and KP.1.1 sub-variants of Omicron that have been recorded in Maharashtra. He said both KP.2 and KP.1.1 are sub-lineages of JN.1.





Thane has recorded 20 cases of KP.2 sub-variant of Omicron, seven each in Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, two in Solapur and one each in Sangli, Latur, Ahmednagar and Nashik, he added.





The health department said Maharashtra on Monday recorded six new cases of COVID-19 with three each in Mumbai and Pune city. -- PTI

Maharashtra has so far recorded 91 cases of the KP.2 variant of Omicron, including 51 in Pune, the health department said on Monday.