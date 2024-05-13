RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Look who's serving food at gurudwara langar...
May 13, 2024  11:34
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited and offered prayers at Gurudwara Patna Sahib and served food to devotees in its langar on Monday.

PM Modi was seen wearing a Sikh turban as he served langar at Gurudwara Patna Sahib from a steel bucket.

In the visuals, the Prime Minister was seen shaking hands with a small kid at the Gurudwara premises.

Prime Minister Modi also helped the Gurdwara management cook food for the langar.

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister held a grand roadshow in Patna along with CM Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The high-voltage campaign led by the Prime Minister saw a sea of supporters, who had come to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister during the roadshow.

Standing on a specially designed vehicle, PM Modi greeted the people gathered on the sides of the roads.

The entire road stretch was decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too were wearing saffron shawls and caps.

With 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, the fourth highest among all States and Union Territories, Bihar holds a crucial position in shaping Indian politics.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, recently announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats.

As part of the NDA, BJP and JD(U) will contest on 17 and 16 seats respectively.
