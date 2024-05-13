Lok Sabha Elections: 40.32% turnout till 1 pm





According to the data issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout of 51.87 per cent while Jammu and Kashmir recorded the lowest voter turnout of 23.575 per cent. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh recorded 48.52 per cent, Andhra Pradesh recorded 40.26 per cent, Bihar recorded 34.44 per cent, Jharkhand recorded 43.8 per cent, Odisha recorded 39.30 per cent, Maharashtra recorded 30.85 per cent, Telangana recorded 40.38 per cent, and Uttar Pradesh recorded 39.68 per cent. Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory began on Monday at 7:00 am.

As the voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election is underway in 96 constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory, a voter turnout of 40.32 per cent was reported by 1 pm.