'Kashmiri Politicians Have Been Killed For Upholding The Indian Flag'May 13, 2024 10:50
"No Indian politician has been killed in India for upholding the Constitution except for Kashmiri mainstream politicians. Yet they call us terrorist or militant."
Waheed ur Rehman Para, the People's Democratic Party's Srinagar candidate, draws crowds during his roadshows across the constituency.
"Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims are one blood. We have one DNA, but politics has damaged us," Para tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com in the concluding part of the interview.
