RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Kashmiri Politicians Have Been Killed For Upholding The Indian Flag'
May 13, 2024  10:50
image
"No Indian politician has been killed in India for upholding the Constitution except for Kashmiri mainstream politicians. Yet they call us terrorist or militant." 

Waheed ur Rehman Para, the People's Democratic Party's Srinagar candidate, draws crowds during his roadshows across the constituency.

"Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims are one blood. We have one DNA, but politics has damaged us," Para tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com in the concluding part of the interview.

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Here Comes Kejriwal Ki Guarantee!
Here Comes Kejriwal Ki Guarantee!

Campaigning continues for the final three phases of the Lok Sabha election.

Srikanth Gives Box Office Some Respite
Srikanth Gives Box Office Some Respite

Two films arrived at theatres -- Bollywood's Srikanth and Hollywood's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes -- and have managed to attract footfalls in theatres.

IPL 2024: How RCB got back to winning ways!
IPL 2024: How RCB got back to winning ways!

After losing seven of their first eight matches, RCB have embarked on a superb five-match winning spree.

The Char Dham Quiz
The Char Dham Quiz

Take our quiz to test your knowledge about the Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand.

Phase 4: Voting underway for 96 LS seats; Andhra, Odisha polls
Phase 4: Voting underway for 96 LS seats; Andhra, Odisha polls

Polling commenced in 96 constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi urging...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances