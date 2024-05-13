RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IT manager dies after being run over by neighbour in Gurugram
May 13, 2024  23:09
File image
File image
A 31-year-old manager of an IT company was allegedly run over by a neighbour who also dragged him for metres on the bonnet of his car after a brawl, the police said on Monday. 

The incident took place in the South City 2 on Sohna Road late Sunday night. 

The younger brother of the deceased, who too was dragged by the car is critical and is being treated in a hospital, said the police. 

According to police, on Sunday around 11.30 pm, a servant of Rishabh came to his house in a cab which the driver parked in front of the house of a neighbour, Manoj Bhardwaj, and an argument erupted between Manoj and the servant, said the police. 

In the meantime, Rishabh with his brother Ranjak, his mother, and his wife returned home after having dinner and a brawl broke out between Rishabh and Manoj, a senior police officer said. 

In an escalation of the row, Manoj called some of his friends, and all of them together thrashed both the brothers. Manoj did not stop with just that. 

He got into his Hyundai Creta, hit the two brothers, and dragged both of them on the car's bonnet for around 20 metres. The entire act was captured in a CCTV. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi passes away
Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi passes away

He died at AIIMS in New Delhi at 9.45 pm, hospital sources said.

Former champs Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024
Former champs Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024

In case the game is called off tonight, both teams will get a point each.

9 killed in Mumbai hoarding collapse, 70 injured
9 killed in Mumbai hoarding collapse, 70 injured

Eight people were killed and over 60 injured on Monday when a huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai amid rain and gusty wind, while several others are feared trapped, officials said.

Phase 4: At 36.58%, Srinagar records highest voter turnout since 1996
Phase 4: At 36.58%, Srinagar records highest voter turnout since 1996

This was the first general election in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 and the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the EC said in a statement.

Abha Khatua smashes national record in shot put
Abha Khatua smashes national record in shot put

Khatua was the joint record holder of 18.06m with Manpreet Kaur before this event. But with her fifth round hurl of 18.41m at the Kalinga Stadium, she became the sole national record holder.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances