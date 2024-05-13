RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


In Asansol there will be clean sweep by BJP: Agnimitra Paul
May 13, 2024  11:14
BJP leader and candidate from Midnapore Lok Sabha constituency, Agnimitra Paul, cast her vote at a polling booth in Asansol Lok Sabha constituency on Monday. She expressed confidence that the BJP would get a clean sweep in Asansol. 

 Agnimitra Paul said, "The way in which the Prime Minister has worked in the last 10 years there is no doubt that who is going to win the polls. PM Modi is the face in all the 42 seats in West Bengal and in Asansol, there will be a clean sweep by the BJP's SS Ahluwalia. It does not matter who is in the opposition in Asansol."

 On TMC filing a complaint against the BJP and National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma in the Sandeshkhali incident, she said that this was being done to get the sympathy of the people. 

 "They can file a complaint, they have the right but the truth is that they are doing it to get the sympathy of the people in the Sandeshkhali incident. Mamata Banerjee has realised that the Sandeshkhali incident is the last nail in her coffin. She is trying her best to do theatrics and confuse the people of Bengal. If she has to complain, she should go to court," she further said.
