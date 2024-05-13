RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IMD forecasts rainfall with gusty winds in southwest MP
May 13, 2024  13:35
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast rainfall with gusty winds with a chance of hail at isolated places in the Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh, where polling is on in eight constituencies in the fourth and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

 The Election Commission (EC) and government agencies are working to increase voter turnout, which has been hit because of extreme heat, among other reasons.
