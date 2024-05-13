IMD forecasts rainfall with gusty winds in southwest MP

IMD forecasts rainfall with gusty winds in southwest MPMay 13, 2024 13:35
File pic
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast rainfall with gusty winds with a chance of hail at isolated places in the Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh, where polling is on in eight constituencies in the fourth and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state.
The Election Commission (EC) and government agencies are working to increase voter turnout, which has been hit because of extreme heat, among other reasons.
TOP STORIES
Air India's international cargo business takes wings, not so for IndiGo
The international cargo operations of two major carriers - IndiGo and Air India Group (Air India and Vistara) - are experiencing opposite trajectories despite both the airlines significantly expanding their international flight offerings...