I can campaign because of him: Kejriwal





Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi and thanked him and his team for ensuring his release from the Tihar jail on bail. Accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister met Singhvi and his wife at the latter's residence and called him a "source of strength".

