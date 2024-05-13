RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


I can campaign because of him: Kejriwal
May 13, 2024  08:54
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shares this image sayying, "Visited Dr Singhvi at his residence today to thank him and his team. Its becoz of him that I am able to campaign today. He has always been a source of strength for all of us."

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi and thanked him and his team for ensuring his release from the Tihar jail on bail. Accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister met Singhvi and his wife at the latter's residence and called him a "source of strength".
