E-mail threat: Delhi police likely to conduct pan-India probe
May 13, 2024  22:31
The Delhi police may conduct a pan-India investigation with its counterparts in other states to crack the conspiracy behind e-mail threats sent to various installations, including schools, hospitals and airports, in other states, officials said on Monday. 

According to a Delhi police officer, the officers here are analysing the pattern of the e-mails and planning to approach the police forces of other states. 

In the last two weeks, schools and hospitals in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow, and airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Nagpur and Kolkata, besides various government buildings received the threats from foreign-based mailing service companies that have advanced data encryption. 

Investigations in these cities are underway, police said. 

Twenty hospitals, the Delhi airport and the Northern Railway's chief public relations officer's office received the e-mails warning about the "placing of explosive devices inside the buildings" on Sunday. 

The Delhi Police carried out searches but nothing suspicious was found. -- PTI
