RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
EC rescues kidnapped TDP polling agents in AP
May 13, 2024  09:00
A senior citizen votes in Telangana
A senior citizen votes in Telangana
Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday said three TDP polling agents who were allegedly kidnapped in Chittoor district have been traced and secured. 

According to a press release from the CEO's office, the TDP agents were kidnapped from Bokaramanda village in Chittoor district's Sadum mandal, which falls under the Punganuru Assembly constituency. 

 "TDP district in-charge Jagan Mohan Raju complained that TDP agents belonging to polling stations 188, 189 and 199 were kidnapped by YSRCP leaders while going to the polling stations," said Meena. 

 Consequently, the CEO noted that Chittoor district election officials and the police department responded quickly, rescuing the kidnapped agents from Pileru and later enabled them to attend to their duties. 

 Further, Meena observed that a probe is underway to identify the kidnappers. Simultaneous polls for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats are underway in Andhra Pradesh today.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gaikwad or Parag? Who Batted Best? Vote!
Gaikwad or Parag? Who Batted Best? Vote!

Gaikwad's stellar performance played an important role in guiding CSK to victory

Meet Ananya's Latest OBSESSION
Meet Ananya's Latest OBSESSION

Namrata Thakker meets celeb pets, who have been gracing our Instagram feed for a while now.

Phase IV: Touch And Go Seats
Phase IV: Touch And Go Seats

Polling for the fourth phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will take place on Monday, May 13, 2024, with 96 seats going to the polls across 10 states.

Did Jadeja Obstruct The Field?
Did Jadeja Obstruct The Field?

Ravindra Jadeja became only the third batter in IPL history to be given out for obstructing the field.

Kashmir: Vote For Hope After A Long Decade
Kashmir: Vote For Hope After A Long Decade

It's just not a date. It's just not about selecting a candidate. It's not about helping some candidate win. It's about expressing emotion, after ten years, that could reach out in India and beyond it, notes Sheela Bhatt.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances