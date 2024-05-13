Deve Gowda's son HD Revanna gets bail

Deve Gowda's son HD Revanna gets bailMay 13, 2024 19:19
A special court in Karnataka Monday granted bail to Janata Dal-Secular leader and Holenarsipura MLA H D Revanna in a case of alleged kidnapping, in connection with the sexual abuse charges against his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.
