Coconut tree crashes on rickshaw in Mumbai

Coconut tree crashes on rickshaw in MumbaiMay 13, 2024 19:26
Pic: ANI TV screen grab
An autorickshaw driver was critically injured after a coconut tree fell on the vehicle due to gusty winds amid rains in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, the police said.
The tree fell on the autorickshaw at Meghwadi Naka in the western suburb of Jogeshwari, and locals rushed the driver, Hayat Khan, to a nearby hospital, an official said.
Khan's condition is said to be serious, he said.
TOP STORIES
Rains, gusty winds cause chaos in Mumbai; flights, trains, metro hit
Owing the sudden rains, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport too announced a temporary suspension of flights. While incoming flights have been diverted to other destinations like Goa and Ahmedabad, outgoing flights have...