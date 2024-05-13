RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Coconut tree crashes on rickshaw in Mumbai
May 13, 2024  19:26
Pic: ANI TV screen grab
Pic: ANI TV screen grab
An autorickshaw driver was critically injured after a coconut tree fell on the vehicle due to gusty winds amid rains in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, the police said.

The tree fell on the autorickshaw at Meghwadi Naka in the western suburb of Jogeshwari, and locals rushed the driver, Hayat Khan, to a nearby hospital, an official said.

Khan's condition is said to be serious, he said. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

There are mistakes: Plea in SC for review of EVM VVPAT verdict
There are mistakes: Plea in SC for review of EVM VVPAT verdict

The review plea filed on May 10 said, "There are mistakes and errors apparent on the face of the impugned order..., and as such there are sufficient reasons which require review of the impugned order/judgment..."

Rains, gusty winds cause chaos in Mumbai; flights, trains, metro hit
Rains, gusty winds cause chaos in Mumbai; flights, trains, metro hit

Owing the sudden rains, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport too announced a temporary suspension of flights. While incoming flights have been diverted to other destinations like Goa and Ahmedabad, outgoing flights have...

100 feared trapped after billboard falls during Mumbai dust storm
100 feared trapped after billboard falls during Mumbai dust storm

Personnel of the fire brigade and police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said.

LSG coach downplays Goenka-Rahul spat
LSG coach downplays Goenka-Rahul spat

It's storm in a tea cup: Klusener downplays Goenka's public outburst on KL Rahul

India, Iran sign 10-year Chabahar pact
India, Iran sign 10-year Chabahar pact

India and Iran on Monday signed a 10-year contract for the operation of a terminal at the strategically important Chabahar port in Iran, a move that will boost regional connectivity as well as trade ties. This is the first time India...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances