BJP won't cross 200 seats: Prashant Bhushan
May 13, 2024  17:41
Eminent lawyer Prashant Bhushan predicted the BJP will not get past the 200-seat mark in the ensuing parliamentary elections since there is a "very strong nation-wide sentiment" against the party and a significant chunk of people consider it a "threat to democracy".

Significantly, Bhushan also maintained that Congress ought to be leading the opposition INDIA bloc in Parliament if it managed to dislodge the NDA from power and not Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks on 'mutton, mangalsutra and buffaloes', Bhushan alleged that the PM has realised that the election was slipping away from his grasp and that's why "he was giving out incendiary speeches out of desperation".

"I think there is a very strong sentiment against the BJP for multiple reasons. They (the BJP) are seen as a threat to democracy. They are also seen misusing their power to jail opposition leaders and block their supply of money. Hence there is a lot of anger against them," Bhushan told PTI in an interview.

Bhushan was in Kolkata recently to participate in a seminar organised by a group of non-government organisations and activists.

The lawyer-activist further alleged that BJP's "communal propaganda" was also one of the several causes behind their declining popularity.

"By and large, people do not like these things. They see it as an attempt to divide the nation on communal lines which will weaken the country.
 Therefore, I feel that the BJP is not going to make a comeback. In my view, they should be struggling to get past 200 seats in the next Lok Sabha," Bhushan added.

On former PM HD Deve Gowda's remark that at the moment "none in India has the capacity to be the next prime minister, but only Modi", the lawyer disagreed, arguing that only hardcore supporters still view Modi as the sole option for PM.

"I do not think that most people are saying that (Modi is the only one to be the next PM) anymore. Other than their (BJP's) hardcore supporters, most people are not on the same page," he said.  
Disaster for Punjab Kings! Key player pulls out early
PBKS' Livingstone returns to England to address knee niggle ahead of T20 WC

Electoral roll errors bar scores of displaced KPs from voting in Jammu
Even as KPs lined up across special polling stations in Jammu amid tight security, several of them had to return without casting their vote.

Veteran van der Merwe left out of Netherlands T20 WC squad
Holland will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on June 4 against Nepal at Dallas and four days later will face formidable South Africa in New York.

Badrinath Temple Opens After Winter
The Badrinath temple in the Garhwal Himalayas in Uttarakhand opened for devotees on Sunday, May 12, 2024, after remaining closed during the winter.

Rains, gusty winds lash Mumbai; train, metro ops hit
Rains coupled with gusty winds were witnessed in the suburbs of Dadar, Kurla, Mahim, Ghatkopar, Mulund and Vikhroli, while parts of south Mumbai saw drizzles.

