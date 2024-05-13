RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bihar ex-Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi passes away
May 13, 2024  23:20
image
Senior BJP leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi died on Monday night, the party said. 

Modi, 72, was suffering from cancer. He died at AIIMS in New Delhi at 9.45 pm, hospital sources said. 

"The BJP family is deeply saddened by the news of the demise of former deputy chief minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi," the state unit of the party said in a post on X. This is an irreparable loss for Bihar and the entire BJP family, it said. 

Last month, the BJP leader had taken to X to announce that he was diagnosed with cancer and will not be able to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi passes away
Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi passes away

He died at AIIMS in New Delhi at 9.45 pm, hospital sources said.

Former champs Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024
Former champs Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024

In case the game is called off tonight, both teams will get a point each.

9 killed in Mumbai hoarding collapse, 70 injured
9 killed in Mumbai hoarding collapse, 70 injured

Eight people were killed and over 60 injured on Monday when a huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai amid rain and gusty wind, while several others are feared trapped, officials said.

Phase 4: At 36.58%, Srinagar records highest voter turnout since 1996
Phase 4: At 36.58%, Srinagar records highest voter turnout since 1996

This was the first general election in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 and the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the EC said in a statement.

Abha Khatua smashes national record in shot put
Abha Khatua smashes national record in shot put

Khatua was the joint record holder of 18.06m with Manpreet Kaur before this event. But with her fifth round hurl of 18.41m at the Kalinga Stadium, she became the sole national record holder.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances