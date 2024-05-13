RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Arrest warrant against Odisha MP in domestic violence case
May 13, 2024  20:24
MP Anubhav Mohanty/File image
A court in Odisha's Cuttack district on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant against actor-turned-Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty in connection with a four-year-old domestic violence case registered against him by his now-divorced wife. 

The judicial magistrate's court issued the warrant after Mohanty failed to appear before it for the second time and asked the police to execute the NBW by May 23. 

The Orissa high court in December last year granted divorce to Mohanty from his wife Varsha Priyadarshini. 

The cine star who was the Kendrapara MP of BJD joined the BJP on April 1. 

The court had fixed May 10 for framing charges against Mohanty but later given him time to appear before it on May 13 when he sought some more time citing personal reasons. 

However, he did not appear during the day. 

Priyadarshini filed a complaint with the police in December 2020 alleging that Mohanty and two of his aides had locked her in a room in his parental house located in the City. 

The police went there and rescued her. -- PTI
