Amethi: The Road Becomes Bumpy For Smriti Irani

Amethi: The Road Becomes Bumpy For Smriti IraniMay 13, 2024 09:37
Yogi Adityanath and Smriti Irani in Amethi
"It is an election for the restoration of the 'samman' (respect) of the people of Amethi. We had made a mistake and have suffered in silence facing the arrogance of the saansad Smriti Irani," this is the declaration of guilt of a district-level Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearer in Amethi's Jagdishpur area, who prefers to remain anonymous.
Illustrating his point he said that some time ago, a BJP office bearer named Rajesh Vikram had asked Smriti Irani about the progress of the Inhauna-Rudauli road. In response she instructed the then BJP district president to tell Vikram about the progress. Vikram was immediately stripped of his post.
