Amethi: The Road Becomes Bumpy For Smriti Irani





Illustrating his point he said that some time ago, a BJP office bearer named Rajesh Vikram had asked Smriti Irani about the progress of the Inhauna-Rudauli road. In response she instructed the then BJP district president to tell Vikram about the progress. Vikram was immediately stripped of his post.





"It is an election for the restoration of the 'samman' (respect) of the people of Amethi. We had made a mistake and have suffered in silence facing the arrogance of the saansad Smriti Irani," this is the declaration of guilt of a district-level Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearer in Amethi's Jagdishpur area, who prefers to remain anonymous.