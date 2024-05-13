After voting, Owaisi's message to Modi

Telangana: AIMIM candidate from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi votes and says, "The message (to PM Modi) would be that people do not agree with BJPs ideology and people do not agree with the statements that PM Modi has given for on minority community. Please understand what PM Modi has done with Agniveer, he is now going to go ahead and do the same if he comes back to power with BSF, CRPF, RPF and SSP. Four years of service and you are out. People must understand that it will come out very soon..."