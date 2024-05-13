RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
After voting, Owaisi's message to Modi
May 13, 2024  08:49
image
Telangana: AIMIM candidate from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi votes and says, "The message (to PM Modi) would be that people do not agree with BJPs ideology and people do not agree with the statements that PM Modi has given for on minority community. Please understand what PM Modi has done with Agniveer, he is now going to go ahead and do the same if he comes back to power with BSF, CRPF, RPF and SSP. Four years of service and you are out. People must understand that it will come out very soon..."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gaikwad or Parag? Who Batted Best? Vote!
Gaikwad or Parag? Who Batted Best? Vote!

Gaikwad's stellar performance played an important role in guiding CSK to victory

Meet Ananya's Latest OBSESSION
Meet Ananya's Latest OBSESSION

Namrata Thakker meets celeb pets, who have been gracing our Instagram feed for a while now.

Phase IV: Touch And Go Seats
Phase IV: Touch And Go Seats

Polling for the fourth phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will take place on Monday, May 13, 2024, with 96 seats going to the polls across 10 states.

Did Jadeja Obstruct The Field?
Did Jadeja Obstruct The Field?

Ravindra Jadeja became only the third batter in IPL history to be given out for obstructing the field.

Kashmir: Vote For Hope After A Long Decade
Kashmir: Vote For Hope After A Long Decade

It's just not a date. It's just not about selecting a candidate. It's not about helping some candidate win. It's about expressing emotion, after ten years, that could reach out in India and beyond it, notes Sheela Bhatt.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances