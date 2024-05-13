A BJP MP & TMC candidate hug amid violence in WB





BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad hugged each other while going to a polling booth in Bardhaman.





Earlier, a clash broke out between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers in Durgapur. In Birbhum, BJP workers alleged that their stall outside a polling station was vandalised by workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress.





TMC leader Ram Prasad Haldar said, "Since 6 am these (BJP) people have been coming with the central forces and trying to influence the voters. We protested against it, and voters also protested. They are trying to bring polling agents from outside. Central forces are threatening the people and influencing them. People of the area are opposing them here. They are trying to bring polling agents from outside."





BJP MLA Laxman Ghorui alleged that their polling agents were thrown out of the polling booth located at TN School in Durgapur. Ghorui said, "Our polling agents were repeatedly thrown out of the polling booth located at TN School in Durgapur. Alpana Mukherjee from booth number 22, Somnath Mandal from booth number 83 and Rahul Sahni from booth number 82 were repeatedly thrown out of the polling booth by TMC goons."'





He further said that he had called up and informed the SDO who he alleged responded after three telephone calls were made to him and only after the arrival of media persons.





"The behaviour of the presiding officer is very bad. He came at 6 am and was not letting us inside. TMC goons since 6 am misbehaved with voters and women. The women were crying. When I reached, the presiding officer did not allow me to enter. Only when the press came and after the intervention of the SDO, we are now being allowed to enter," he said.





Dilip Ghosh alleged that "goons of TMC" were preventing the polling agents from entering the booths. Ghosh said, "When I went to villages, women asked me with folded hands if they would be able to cast their votes or not. It is their (TMC) habit to threaten people who want to cast their votes. The goons of TMC are not letting the polling agents enter the booths, including the presiding officer. Yesterday night, they threatened people in certain areas not to come out to vote. I hope the situation will improve and voting will be done smoothly. I will reach the places wherever required."

Amid reports of violence in several parts of West Bengal during the fourth phase of elections, a rare display of bonhomie was witnessed between BJP MP and Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat candidate Dilip Ghosh and Trinamool Congress candidate from the same constituency Kirti Azad on Monday.